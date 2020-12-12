Defense dominates in Iowa’s 28-7 win over Wisconsin

Dec. 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) catches an interception during the fourth quarter of the Iowa v. Wisconsin football game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa defeated Wisconsin with a score of 28-7.

Whenever Iowa and Wisconsin meet, one thing always seems to be a given – the squad that plays better defense will control the game. In the last 18 meetings between the Hawkeyes and the Badgers, the winning team has only eclipsed the 28-point mark once.

From the outset of this year’s tussle for the Heartland Trophy, it was clear that defense would once again play a pivotal role in relation to the game’s outcome.

And while Wisconsin’s defense broke at times in the second half, Iowa’s was sturdy the entire game in a 28-7 Hawkeye victory.

In total, just six points were scored in the first half, and kicker Keith Duncan was responsible for all of them. Duncan’s first field goal of the game can largely be attributed to Iowa’s defensive efforts. On a first-and-10 run, Badger running back Nakia Watson fumbled the ball at the Wisconsin 32, and linebacker Nick Niemann recovered.

After the Hawkeye offense drove the ball down to the Badger 12-yard line, Duncan booted it through the uprights from 30 yards out.

Duncan’s second field goal was also set up by Iowa’s defense. On a fourth and one from the Iowa 31, Wisconsin’s Garrett Groshek was swallowed up by Iowa’s defense six yards behind the line of scrimmage, forcing a turnover on downs.

Iowa’s offense then moved the ball down to the Wisconsin 27 to set up Duncan’s 45-yard make as time expired in the first half.

In the first half, Iowa’s defense held Wisconsin to just 66 total yards, and forced the Badgers to punt six times. In the second half, Iowa’s offense heated up, putting 22 points on the board. Despite the offense’s outburst, the Hawkeye defense did not let up and it stood tall when Iowa needed it the most.

After punter Tory Taylor incurred an illegal kicking penalty with 6:02 remaining in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin got the ball at the Iowa five-yard line, down just two possessions, 21-7.

As the snow began to pile up on the field at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa’s defense buckled down. The Hawkeyes allowed no yards on the Badgers’ first two plays of the drive, and then let up three yards to set up a fourth and goal from the Iowa two-yard line.

As quarterback Graham Mertz dropped back, it became clear that Iowa had the Badgers’ options covered up. After improvising and buying himself some extra time, Mertz ultimately threw a last ditch pass to the end zone that was intercepted by linebacker Jack Campbell.

“We had just come off the field,” defensive back Dane Belton said. “We realized that we had to go back, and it was nothing more than that. It was just like we practiced throughout the week, a goal line stand. We have those periods where we get different plays thrown our way and we try to defend it on the goal line, backs against the wall. We knew what we could do, and that’s what we do throughout the week. So, we just went out there. It was just like going out there, executing when we had to execute, and we just stopped them, and it was a great feeling.”

On the game, Iowa’s defense held Wisconsin to just 225 yards of total offense – 56 rushing and 169 passing – and one touchdown. The Hawkeyes also forced three turnovers.

“We kind of know what team [Wisconsin is],” linebacker Nick Niemann said. “We know what they want to do. We have the same style of play as them. Every year it comes down to who can play more physical and who can run the ball, and who can play great defense. Obviously the whole week our emphasis was just stopping the run, and we weren’t going to be able to win if that didn’t happen. We just put our foot down and said, ‘We’re not going to let them run the ball.’”

The Hawkeyes’ defense is hardly at fault for the Badgers’ lone score of the day. Punter returner Charlie Jones mishandled a kick at the Iowa 25-yard line, and Wisconsin recovered. The good field position set up a quick Badger score in just three plays.

Even with Iowa’s offense operating at full speed in the second half, Belton and others on the Hawkeye defense still felt like it was up to them to ensure the Hawkeyes beat the Badgers.

“Every game we come into as a defense, we feel like it’s on us, whether the offense putting up 50 points or whether they’re having a tough time at the beginning,” Belton said. “What we do is we focus on us, and we go out there and do our thing. If that comes by us stopping them and trying to get field position, then that’s what we do. For us, it’s just coming out and playing as hard as we can every single play.”

The Hawkeyes will take the field next weekend for the Big Ten Conference’s first Champions’ Week. Iowa’s opponent and kickoff time have yet to be determined.