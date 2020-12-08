Joe Biden to tap Tom Vilsack for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack will reportedly resume his role as agriculture secretary in Joe Biden’s presidential cabinet. He previously held the role for eight years under Barack Obama

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack speaks in favor of Hillary Clinton in Cedar Rapids on, Monday Jan 4, 2016. Tom Vilsack is an Iowa democrat that has served in office since 2009. (Jordan Gale/The Daily Iowan)

President-elect Joe Biden will reportedly appoint former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, according to multiple news outlets.

Vilsack will resume the role he took in the Obama-Biden administration, where he served as Secretary of Agriculture for eight years. Vilsack supported Biden and endorsed him before the Iowa caucuses.

According to the New York Times and other major news outlets, an anonymous source confirmed Vilsack’s appointment. It has not been publicly stated by Vilsack or Biden.

Vilsack, a two-term Iowa governor, has been a player in national politics over the last decade. Before becoming a cabinet member in the Obama administration, Vilsack launched an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2008. He was also a contender for Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016 and was a policy advisor on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to play a large role in the Biden administration’s response to climate change, according to the Biden-Harris climate plan and plan for rural America.

This may have made it easier for Vilsack to return to the job, after years of hesitant farmers, these farm groups, such as the U.S. Farmers and Ranchers alliance, are willing to look into various climate change policies.

Abby Finkenauer, the representative for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District who was defeated by Republican Ashley Hinson on Nov. 3, is in consideration to be Biden’s labor secretary, according to Reuters.

Former UI President David Skorton and UI College of Law Dean Kevin Washburn were added to Biden’s transition team in November. Skorton is part of Biden’s Arts and Humanities review team, and Washburn is leading the Department of the Interior review team.