Iowa’s Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman and Player of the Week

The West Des Moines Native is the first player to win both awards in a week since 2016.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark prepares to shoot the ball during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, December 5, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 85-78.

After having a standout week, Iowa women’s basketball guard Caitlin Clark was named the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman and Player of the Week by the conference on Monday.

The West Des Moines native is the first Hawkeye to win the Big Ten Player of the Week award since Kathleen Doyle did so on Feb. 10. Clark is the first player in the conference to win both awards in a week since Nebraska’s Jessica Shepard in Jan. 25, 2016. The only other Hawkeye to win both awards was Sam Logic, who won both two times in 2012 on Feb. 14 and 28.

Clark shined against Drake when she had 30 points, 13 assists, four steals, three rebounds, and a block on Wednesday in Des Moines. She is the only freshman in the nation to have 30 points and at least 10 assists in a game since the 2015-16 season.

The last time a Big Ten freshman scored more than 30 points in a game was Michigan’s Haillie Thome against Minnesota on Jan. 31, 2016, when she scored 31 points. The 13 assists Clark had was the most from a Big Ten freshman since Destiny Slocum of Maryland had 13 against Illinois on Feb. 9, 2017.

Against Wisconsin, Clark tallied 23 points, five assists, five rebounds, and a steal at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday.

Clark and the Hawkeyes will hit the floor next against Iowa State on Dec. 9 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m., and the game will be streamed on BTN Plus.