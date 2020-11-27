Shaun Beyer hauls in one-handed catch to set up Iowa’s first points of the day
The 22-yard gain set up a Keith Duncan field goal on Iowa’s first drive of the game.
November 27, 2020
Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer has a highlight reel play early in Friday’s matchup against Nebraska.
On the second play on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive, quarterback Spencer Petras was off target on a throw over the middle to Beyer, but the senior reached out with one hand and hauled it in for a gain of 22 yards.
Iowa went 54 yards on seven plays on its opening drive, which culminated in a 32-yard field goal by kicker Keith Duncan. The Hawkeyes lead 3-0 early.
