Shaun Beyer hauls in one-handed catch to set up Iowa’s first points of the day

The 22-yard gain set up a Keith Duncan field goal on Iowa’s first drive of the game.

Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer flies over Northwestern defensive back Trae Williams during the Iowa vs. Northwestern football game at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 20-0. Williams had one tackle during the game.

Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer has a highlight reel play early in Friday’s matchup against Nebraska.

On the second play on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive, quarterback Spencer Petras was off target on a throw over the middle to Beyer, but the senior reached out with one hand and hauled it in for a gain of 22 yards.

Iowa went 54 yards on seven plays on its opening drive, which culminated in a 32-yard field goal by kicker Keith Duncan. The Hawkeyes lead 3-0 early.