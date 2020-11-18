Iowa 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule released

The Hawkeyes tip their season off on Nov. 25 against North Carolina Central.

Iowa forward Luka Garza is introduced during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

One week before the 2020-21 men’s college basketball season tips off, the Hawkeyes finally have their schedule.

The Big Ten Conferenced released its full men’s basketball schedule for this season on Wednesday afternoon, and Iowa announced all of the nonconference opponents it will face to round out the schedule.

Iowa, ranked fifth nationally in The Associated Press Preseason Poll, plays six of its seven nonconference games on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, including the first six of the season. Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, there will be no men’s and women’s basketball general admission single game or season ticket sales to Iowa home games at this time. Cardboard cutouts of fans will fill the seats at Carver instead, as they do at Kinnick Stadium for home Iowa football games.

The Hawkeyes host North Carolina Central on Nov. 25 to open the season. Two days later, Iowa will compete against Southern University on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. as part of its multi-team event.

Both Iowa games will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa and North Carolina face off in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa plays Northern Illinois on Dec. 13. The home dates for Iowa’s contests against Western Illinois and the Cy-Hawk Series game against Iowa State are being finalized and will be announced later.

Iowa closes its nonconference slate versus top-ranked Gonzaga on Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Iowa’s first of 20 conference games is scheduled for Dec. 22 in Iowa City against Purdue. The Hawkeyes will play the Boilermakers, Nebraska, and Penn State once at home, while playing Illinois, Michigan and Maryland once on the road. Iowa will play the other seven league teams twice.

Iowa’s second conference game will be played on Christmas Day at Minnesota. It marks just the third time in program history that the Hawkeyes will play on Christmas. The previous two times were in holiday tournaments in Hawaii in 1984 and 1988.

Reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza returns to lead this year’s Iowa team. Six other players with starting experience also joins Garza in this year’s lineup, including Joe Wieskamp, Jordan Bohannon, and C.J. Fredrick.

Game times and television information for each game will be announced at a later date.

Below is Iowa’s complete schedule:

Nov. 25 — N.C. Central

Nov. 27 — Southern

TBD — Western Illinois

Dec. 8 — North Carolina

TBD —Iowa State

Dec. 13 — Northern Illinois

Dec. 19 — Gonzaga (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Dec. 22 — Purdue

Dec. 25 at Minnesota

Dec. 29 Northwestern

Jan. 2 — at Rutgers

Jan. 7 — at Maryland

Jan. 10/Jan. 11 — Minnesota

Jan. 14 — Michigan State

Jan. 17/Jan. 18 — at Northwestern

Jan. 21 — Indiana

Jan. 24 — Nebraska

Jan. 29 — at Illinois

Feb. 4 — Ohio State

Feb. 7 — at Indiana

Feb. 10 — Rutgers

Feb. 13 — at Michigan State

Feb. 18 — at Wisconsin

Feb. 21 — Penn State

Feb. 28 — at Ohio State

March 4 — at Michigan

March 7 — Wisconsin

March 10-14 at Big Ten Tournament in Chicago