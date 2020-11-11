Iowa women’s basketball announces 2021-22 signing class

The class is ranked 20th in the nation by espnW.

Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder talks to her team during a women’s basketball match between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 91-85, in double overtime.

The University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team and head coach Lisa Bluder announced their 2021-22 signing class Wednesday. Bluder’s latest class is ranked 20th in the nation by espnW – marking Iowa’s second-straight top-20 signing class.

Guard Sydney Affolter, forward AJ Ediger, and center Addison O’Grady have all singed National Letters of Intent to become Hawkeyes.

“This makes back-to-back top-20 ranked recruiting classes, and that bodes very well for the future of Iowa basketball,” Bluder said in a release. “These three women will make great Hawkeyes in every realm – athletically, academically and socially.”

Affolter is a native of Chicago, Illinois, attending Marist High School. Affolter is a three-time all-state, all-region, and East Suburban all-conference honoree.

During her junior year at Marist, Affolter averaged 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

“Sydney is a strong, versatile guard who can play the 1-4 positions,” Bluder said. “She plays the game with a grit that is fun to coach and exciting to watch. She’ll be a multi-dimensional threat.”

Ediger is from Hudsonville, Michigan, where she attended Hamilton High School.

Ediger is the 47th-ranked player overall in the 2021 signing class per espnW. She was an all-region and all-conference selection in high school. She averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game in her most recent season.

“AJ is a tremendously versatile forward that can post or face the basket and provides a tough match-up,” Bluder said. “She runs the floor well and can attack the hoop. I’m looking forward to AJ’s ability to provide us with various options. She also has an infectious personality that makes her a fun teammate.”

O’Grady hails from Aurora, Colorado. At Grandview High School, O’Grady contributed to two state championships and one second-place finish at the Colorado state tournament.

O’Grady averaged 10.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game. Her efforts throughout high school made her a three-time all-state and all-conference player.

“Addison is a strong post player that not only embraces the contact on the block, but she has the agility and ability to play on the perimeter,” Bluder said. “I’m so excited about Addi as I think she has only begun to scratch the surface of her potential. I am looking forward to watching her grow and mature in our post system.”