Live updates: Twitter reactions as Election Day unfolds in Iowa

A sign marking a polling location is seen outside the North Liberty Community Center in North Liberty on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. In 2016, Johnson County was one of six Iowa counties to vote for a democratic presidential candidate, according to the New York Times.

Election Day has arrived and as races unfold in Iowa and across the country, social media acts an as outlet for instant reactions.

The Daily Iowan is tracking updates from our reporters across the state, as well as what politicians and community leaders are saying on social media.

All day — Daily Iowan reporters at polling locations across the state

Since Tuesday morning, reporters from the DI have been reporting from polling locations across the state. Follow our reporters on Twitter for more updates.

6:26 p.m. — Johnson County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections reports Johnson County has hit turnout record

Travis Weipert tweeted that Johnson County has unofficially set an all-time voting turnout record.

🎇IT’S AN (UNOFFICIAL) NEW RECORD!🎇 Based on our returned absentee ballots (60,843) and our 6PM Election Day numbers (21,203), we have now set an all-time turnout record at 82,046! #JoCoVotes20 pic.twitter.com/apw9mAPrJ2 — Travis Weipert (@jcauditor) November 4, 2020

For context, here are Johnson County voting numbers from 2016.

In 2016, 35,681 people voted on Election Day in Johnson County, not including those who voted absentee. For total voter turnout in 2016, 69.62 percent of registered voters turned out for the election. The amount of active registered voters in Johnson County in 2016 was 92,387. — Rachel (@rachel_schilke) November 3, 2020

