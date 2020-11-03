Live updates: Twitter reactions as Election Day unfolds in Iowa
Tracking updates from The Daily Iowan’s reporters across the state, as well as what politicians and community leaders are saying on social media.
November 3, 2020
Election Day has arrived and as races unfold in Iowa and across the country, social media acts an as outlet for instant reactions.
The Daily Iowan is tracking updates from our reporters across the state, as well as what politicians and community leaders are saying on social media.
All day — Daily Iowan reporters at polling locations across the state
Since Tuesday morning, reporters from the DI have been reporting from polling locations across the state. Follow our reporters on Twitter for more updates.
Scenes from Wilton, IA this morning as patrons vote on #ElectionDay Day.
📸 rural voting for @TheDailyIowan with @clairebenson_ pic.twitter.com/e4hQ1zPoFv
— Kate Heston (@kateheston4) November 3, 2020
Polls at Northwest Junior High School in Corallville are near empty right now. Poll workers said they had a long line at 7 a.m. but since have been steady. #Election2020 #ELECTIONDAY #IA @TheDailyIowan pic.twitter.com/jM0spJmYkd
— Mary Hartel (@HartelMary) November 3, 2020
Good morning and happy #ElectionDay. Today I am covering Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, for @TheDailyIowan. Here is a brief thread with what you need to know about the #IA02 seat.
— Natalie Dunlap (@natd_lap) November 3, 2020
7:13am 20 voters in line at polling place I04 in Uiowa Visual Arts West#election2020 @TheDailyIowan #election2020DI #IowaCity pic.twitter.com/oY3tKZEkRf
— Clinton Garlock (@clintongarlock) November 3, 2020
A bit more cramped here at Iowa City precinct 13 in the lobby of West High, but everyone’s still wearing their masks #election2020 @TheDailyIowan #electionday pic.twitter.com/UAiGDsHPb6
— Clinton Garlock (@clintongarlock) November 3, 2020
As the sun sets on Carver-Hawkeye Arena in #IowaCity voters slowly stream into the polls#ElectionDay #Election2020 @TheDailyIowan pic.twitter.com/Ksf4xErMFe
— Clinton Garlock (@clintongarlock) November 3, 2020
I’m in Wilton, Iowa this morning at the town’s community center covering the Iowa HOR election for District 73 between incumbent Bobby Kaufmann (R) and retired Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek (D) for @TheDailyIowan. Follow along with this thread for updates⬇️
— Claire Benson (@clairebenson_) November 3, 2020
Precinct 11 has a bit of a line at the CRWC. The precinct has been busy off and on since 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/b31dTw5tnU
— eleanor (@eleanormhilde) November 4, 2020
Photos from the polls today in Johnson County https://t.co/iCU5df5Qoj pic.twitter.com/IvROQaJ2wr
— The Daily Iowan (@TheDailyIowan) November 3, 2020
6:26 p.m. — Johnson County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections reports Johnson County has hit turnout record
Travis Weipert tweeted that Johnson County has unofficially set an all-time voting turnout record.
🎇IT’S AN (UNOFFICIAL) NEW RECORD!🎇
Based on our returned absentee ballots (60,843) and our 6PM Election Day numbers (21,203), we have now set an all-time turnout record at 82,046! #JoCoVotes20 pic.twitter.com/apw9mAPrJ2
— Travis Weipert (@jcauditor) November 4, 2020
For context, here are Johnson County voting numbers from 2016.
In 2016, 35,681 people voted on Election Day in Johnson County, not including those who voted absentee. For total voter turnout in 2016, 69.62 percent of registered voters turned out for the election. The amount of active registered voters in Johnson County in 2016 was 92,387.
— Rachel (@rachel_schilke) November 3, 2020
