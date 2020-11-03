Iowa golf’s Schaake makes equipment change

Iowa men’s golfer Alex Schaake is getting his new toys before the holidays this year. The senior will put new clubs in the bag once they arrive in the next couple of weeks.

Schaake’s fall season of competing solely as an individual to comply with Big Ten COVID-19 protocols is almost over, but he has one tournament left. The Omaha, Nebraska, native will compete at The Maridoe Amateur Championship — a weeklong event that runs from Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.

After top-15 finishes at all five events he has competed in this fall – including four top-fives – Schaake is excited to put his new equipment to the test soon.

“I’m getting all new irons, I’m getting all the new Titleist woods, Titleist driver, and some new wedges,” Schaake said. “I’m going to hit those a little bit inside, it’s going to be too cold to go outside here in the next couple weeks. I’m going to work with those a little bit, try to get my game right with those.”

Schaake will get the TSi3 driver, TSi2 three wood and five wood, T100 irons, and Vokey SM8 wedges.

According to Titelist’s website, the TSi3 driver should help create more consistent contact, while the TSi2 fairway woods provide speed and accuracy across the entire club face. The woods should also generate a higher launch for the ball.

As for the irons and wedges, Titleist says the T100s allow for precise distance control and are designed to help the best players score lower.

RELATED: Iowa men’s golf’s Schaake impresses at Golf Club of Georgia Amateur Invitational

The SM8 wedges are the latest in a long line of wedges designed by Bob Vokey. The SM8 model will improve distance control, shot versatility, and spin.

Schaake realizes that the equipment won’t make a drastic change to his scores, but with how well he’s playing right now, just a little improvement can make a big difference.

“The thing about equipment is, if it can impact my game by one shot a round, that’s a huge difference in golf,” Schaake said. “I think just having the newer and best stuff gives you some sort of confidence playing a golf tournament. I was hitting the [new] equipment compared to mine the other day and it’s just way better. Driver is going ten yards further, and I feel way straighter. Having all new stuff is just a great feeling to have.”

PGA Tour professionals like Adam Scott and Justin Thomas use many of the same clubs Schaake will put into play.

Schaake said he will also do a lot of work with his putter before the last competition of his fall season. However, he won’t be taking his current putter out of the bag.

“You can’t go wrong with just practicing putting for seven days a week,” Schaake said. “If you hit the ball bad and you putt well, you can still shoot even-par. I know the course that I’m going to play in November is super difficult so if I can make those saves, that would be unreal.”

The final test of the fall will certainly be the toughest for the 2019 Big Ten Men’s Golfer of the Year as he will go up against many of the best amateur players on the planet.