Grading Iowa’s Week 2 performance against Northwestern

The Hawkeye offense struggled again and now the team sits at 0-2.

Iowa Quarterback Spencer Petras throws a pass during the Iowa v Northwestern football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 21-20.

Despite leading 17-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Iowa football team lost, 21-20, against Northwestern in Week 2 at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes are 0-2 on the season.

Here’s how The Daily Iowan graded Iowa’s performance against Northwestern.

Offense — D

Both of Iowa’s two touchdowns against Northwestern came after the Wildcats fumbled deep in their own territory. If not for those two gaffs from Northwestern, Iowa’s offensive performance may have been even worse.

The Hawkeyes didn’t even try to run the ball for most of the game, finishing with only 23 attempts for 90 yards. Spencer Petras threw the ball 50 times, and despite a hot start struggled to connect with open receivers throughout the day. Petras threw three interceptions, although two of them hit off the hands of tight end Sam LaPorta.

Iowa’s lack of offense in the second half may be the biggest factor for the team’s loss. Iowa led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and added a field goal early in the second quarter. The Hawkeyes gained only 104 yards in the second half. Seven second-half drives from Iowa resulted in three interceptions, three punts, and a turnover on downs. That won’t get it done in the Big Ten.

RELATED: Iowa fails to finish for second week in a row, falls to 0-2 on the season

Defense — B-

Northwestern’s running game took over in the second quarter, but overall it was a solid showing from Iowa’s defense. The Wildcats gained 102 yards on the ground in the second quarter, averaging 4.4 yards an attempt and scoring two touchdowns.

On the day, however, Iowa held Northwestern to 273 yards of total offense and only 2.4 yards per rushing attempt. The Hawkeye defense also gave the team’s offense plenty of opportunities to capitalize. Iowa forced three Northwestern punts after the Wildcats took the lead, and Jack Koerner set up Petras and company with good field position after an interception in the fourth quarter.

Daviyon Nixon had the best game of any Iowa player, tallying 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Special teams — B

Not a lot to complain about from Iowa’s special teams so far this season.

Tory Taylor averaged 49 yards per punt against the Wildcats with a long of 58. Three out of Taylor’s four punts were downed inside Northwestern’s 20-yard line. Keith Duncan hit both of his field-goal attempts, including one from 48 yards out. Caleb Shudak may have missed his kick, but it was a 52-yarder into the wind.

There wasn’t much out of the return game, but that’s the least of Iowa’s worries right now.