Social media reactions following Iowa’s loss at Purdue

West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. (Trevor Ruszkowski – USA TODAY)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The anticipation filling Iowa football fans ahead of the season kicking off was quickly replaced with frustration following the team’s 24-20 loss to Purdue in West Lafayette on Saturday.

From Spencer Petras’ shaky first start as a Hawkeye to the team’s 10 penalties, it wasn’t an ideal opening game for Iowa or the fans watching.

Here’s how some fans and media members reacted on Twitter following Iowa’s loss: