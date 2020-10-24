Social media reactions following Iowa’s loss at Purdue
Saturday’s result wasn’t the way Hawkeye fans pictured the season starting.
October 24, 2020
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The anticipation filling Iowa football fans ahead of the season kicking off was quickly replaced with frustration following the team’s 24-20 loss to Purdue in West Lafayette on Saturday.
From Spencer Petras’ shaky first start as a Hawkeye to the team’s 10 penalties, it wasn’t an ideal opening game for Iowa or the fans watching.
Here’s how some fans and media members reacted on Twitter following Iowa’s loss:
The fumbles.
The penalties.
The lapses in defensive coverage.
The missed throws.
Definitely looked like a Game 1. Left a lot to be desired there. Gotta hammer that game film and fix some things, then get ready for another fight next Saturday with Northwestern. #Hawkeyes
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) October 24, 2020
Purdue has now won 3 of its last 4 against Iowa.
— Brendan Stiles (@thebstiles) October 24, 2020
Iowa’s penalties today:
False start (Schott)
12 on the field (Team)
Personal foul, pulling off the pile (Smith-Marsette)
Pass interference (Brents)
False start (Cronk)
False start (Jackson)
Illegal block (Tracy)
False start (Smith-Marsette)
Holding (Linderbaum)
Facemask (Heflin)
— HawkeyesChronicles (@HawksChronicles) October 25, 2020
ARRRRRGGGGGGHHHHHH
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) October 24, 2020
look, i believe in petras, it’s just tough to start against a conference foe instead of directional state. he’ll get it dialed in ,I think. just a little shook by the speed of things today. that’s all .
— PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) October 25, 2020
The 24 points given up by the #Hawkeyes today at Purdue matches last season’s high (3x). Iowa was 2-1 in those games (at WIS, at NEB, vs USC) but the Hawks also won games with scores of 18, 20, 23 & 19. pic.twitter.com/smpMW51xkk
— HawkeyeHQ.com’s Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) October 25, 2020
I can’t be one of those Iowa fans comfortable with being diet Wisconsin, we have too much talent to do that
— Dallas🦉 (@DallasJonesIC) October 24, 2020
mentioned the other day, people underestimated the absence of an AJE. not just the sacks and forced TOs. the mindset of the QB with that kind or pass rusher. Iowa is missing that kind of ass kicker. Looked very average along the DL
— PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) October 25, 2020
it’s just a football game
— Hawkize (@hawkize) October 24, 2020
Purdue isn’t very good to begin with. AND they’re without their top player. AND without their freaking head coach.
Bad loss for Iowa. So frustrating.
— Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) October 24, 2020
