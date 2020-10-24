Iowa linebackers Jack Campbell, Seth Benson out for Saturday’s game

Campbell is out with an illness that is not COVID-19 related. Iowa did not specify why Benson is out.

Iowa linebacker Seth Benson tackles MTSU wide receiver DJ England Middle Chisolm during a football game between Iowa and Middle Tennessee State University on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Raiders 48-3.

Campbell is out with an illness that is not COVID-19 related. The team did not specify why Benson is not playing against Purdue.

Campbell, 6-foot-5, 243-pound sophomore, is the starting middle linebacker on Iowa’s depth chart. A redshirt sophomore, Benson is listed behind Campbell on the depth chart and was expected to see playing time against the Boilermakers.

Along with the two linebackers missing time today, the Hawkeyes are also without Djimon Colbert and Dillon Doyle, both projected starters coming into the season. Colbert opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns and Doyle transferred to Baylor. Now, the team is thin at the linebacker position.

Senior Nick Niemann will likely move inside to Iowa’s middle linebacker position, rather than the weak-side spot he was projected to start at. Barrington Wade is the team’s starting strong-side linebacker. Redshirt freshman Jestin Jacobs could see significant playing time against Purdue.