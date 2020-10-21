Film: Into the Murder House

On Sept. 30, five members of The Daily Iowan staff stayed the night at the Villisca Ax Murder House, one of the most haunted locations in Iowa. Villisca is the site of one of Iowa’s oldest cold cases in which eight people were murdered in their beds. The killer was never found and theories about their identity circulate to this day. The house is now a museum and receives thousands of tourists every year.

Katie Goodale  and Jake Maish October 21, 2020

Katie Goodale 

October 21, 2020

