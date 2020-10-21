Film: Into the Murder House
On Sept. 30, five members of The Daily Iowan staff stayed the night at the Villisca Ax Murder House, one of the most haunted locations in Iowa. Villisca is the site of one of Iowa’s oldest cold cases in which eight people were murdered in their beds. The killer was never found and theories about their identity circulate to this day. The house is now a museum and receives thousands of tourists every year.
October 21, 2020
September 10, 2020
