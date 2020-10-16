Hawkeye Wrestling Club to allow fans at Showdown Open

When it was initially announced, the event was set to limit attendance to athletes, coaches, and essential workers.

The Hawkeye Wrestling Club announced Friday morning that a limited number of tickets to its Showdown Open event at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, will be made available for purchase on Oct. 21. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at Xtream Arena’s website.

When the event was initially announced, attendance was going to be limited to athletes, coaches, and essential staff. Now, Xtream Arena will hold an unspecified number of fans for the Nov. 1 showdown. Fans in attendance will be required to masks.

Last weekend, USA Wrestling held its 2020 Senior Nationals at Xtream Arena and GreenState Family Fieldhouse. The venue was filled to 25 percent of maximum capacity – roughly 1,800 fans. Attendees were also required to wear masks for that event, and media, athletes, and coaches had to pass health screenings whenever they entered the arena. USA Wrestling also implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and installed disinfectant foggers for athletes to run through at the conclusion of their matches.

This will be Iowa fans’ first opportunity to watch six NCAA All-Americans that will be on the Hawkeyes’ collegiate roster this winter.

Reigning national champion Spencer Lee, two-time Big Ten Champion Alex Marinelli, three-time All-Americans Jaydin Eierman and Michael Kemerer, and All-Americans Tony Cassioppi and Austin DeSanto will all be wrestling.

With the exception of Eierman, the showdown open will serve as the first major on-mat appearance for the Hawkeyes since they won the 2020 Big Ten Championship.

Another member of the 2019-20 squad, Pat Lugo, will also be wrestling in the event. Last season, he and the Hawkeyes were heading into the NCAA Division I Men’s Wrestling Championships as the favorites to win it all before the event was canceled because of COVID-19.