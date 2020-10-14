Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

The award is presented to the best center in college football.

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Middle Tennessee State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Raiders, 48-3.

Iowa sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced Wednesday.

In its 17th year, the Rimington Trophy is awarded to the nation’s premier center in college football. Former Hawkeye and current Los Angeles Ram, Austin Blythe, was a finalist for the award in 2015.

Linderbaum started all 13 games at center in 2019 to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media. A native of Solon, Iowa, Linderbaum was named a preseason second-team All-American by the Associated Press, and third-team All-American by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is also a member of Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group.

The center with the most first team votes on three All-America teams (Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News, and Football Writers Association of America) will determine the winner of the Rimington Trophy.

The award is named after Nebraska center Dave Rimington, who is a two-time All-American, College Football Hall of Fame inductee, and the only college football player to win the Outland Trophy twice.

Iowa opens its 2020 season on the road against Purdue on Oct. 24.