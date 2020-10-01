UI reports sexual assault Sept. 26 at a west side residential facility

The University of Iowa received a report of forcible fondling, a form of sexual assault, Sept. 26 at a west side residential facility, according to an email from the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety. The email indicated that the assault was perpetrated by an acquaintance recently met on social media.

The email encouraged those who believe a crime has been committed to call 911 or call the UI Police Department. Students also have the option to file a university policy complaint, and can contact the Office of the Sexual Misconduct Response Coordinator for reporting options.