Film: Football during a pandemic
As COVID-19 cases increase in Johnson County, the Iowa City school district drastically limits access to school sporting events, transforming the once energetic communities at the center of these games. On Friday night, Iowa City West played Iowa City High before a pause in game play in the coming weeks as the school district awaits approval to continue competition as the district begins classes fully online.
September 8, 2020
