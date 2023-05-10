Film: Glamour and Grit: A Drag Movement

On February 21, 2023, Iowa Senate File 348 was introduced with the aim to ban minors from attending drag events. The bill died in committee, however, the question of whether drag is appropriate for minors is still being raised.

Despite debates over the events’ right to exist, the Iowa City drag community continues to hold family events.

Big Grove Brewery is one of the spaces holding these events. The brewery celebrated two years of drag family events on Sunday, April 30, with a brunch hosted by Iowa City drag queen Hazel Sanchez-Belle.

Addison Mittelstead, event director at Big Grove, said the space hopes to be able to continue hosting these events. Sanchez-Belle said it is crucial drag family events continue, “I think its very important the youth sees what we do,” she said.