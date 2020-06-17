NCAA Division I Council approves football preseason model

Kinnick Stadium is seen fom the north end zone at Iowa Football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The NCAA Division I Council announced Wednesday that it has approved a preseason model for college football activities ahead of the 2020 season.

“Assuming a first game on Sept. 5, the model begins summer access activities July 13 and adds meetings and walk-throughs on July 24,” the council said in a statement. “Preseason practice begins August 7.”

Under the approved model, players can participate in up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning, and film review per week (not more than two hours of film review per week) from July 13-23.

From July 24 through Aug. 6, players can participate in up to 20 hours of football-related activities per week (not more than four hours per day) with certain limitations:

Up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning.

Up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football.

Up to six hours per week for meetings, which may include film review, team meetings, position meetings, or one-on-one meetings.

During this 14-day period, student-athletes are required to get at least two days off.

The model does not make any adjustments to the legislated 29-day preseason practice period. The preseason practice period can begin Aug. 7 with a five-day acclimatization period, followed by the opportunity for up to 25 on-field practices.

Iowa kicks off its 2020 season Sept. 5 against Northern Iowa.

The Hawkeyes were forced to cancel their 2020 spring football practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is currently going through voluntary workouts, which started June 8.