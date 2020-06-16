Three former Hawkeyes on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Jared DeVries, Robert Gallery, and Andre Tippett all have a chance to be enshrined into the hall.

Three former Hawkeyes are one step closer to college football’s greatest honor. The National Football Foundation announced its 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot Tuesday morning.

Former Hawkeyes Jared DeVries, Robert Gallery, and Andre Tippett are all featured on the ballot.

To meet the criteria to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, a player must have received first-team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA. A player must be 10 full seasons removed from his final year of college football to be eligible.

DeVries was a 1998 consensus All-American and 1997 Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. He was a four-year starter for the Hawkeyes, earning three first-team All-Big Ten distinctions. DeVries led the Hawkeyes in sacks and tackles for loss in every year of his career.

Gallery was a consensus All-American in 2003 and the recipient of the 2003 Outland Trophy. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selections and as a senior was the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. In 2002, Gallery helped lead the Hawkeyes to the Orange Bowl and a No. 8 final ranking.

Tippett was a consensus All-American in 1981 and led the Hawkeyes to a Rose Bowl berth in 1982, the program’s first bowl game since 1959. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten performer, leading the Hawkeyes to the 1981 Big Ten championship. Tippett holds the Iowa record for tackle for loss yardage (153 yards/20 TFL).

Tippett is already a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.