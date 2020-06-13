Iowa safety Jack Koerner suffers serious injuries in watercraft accident
Koerner was transported to a nearby hospital with "non-life threatening" injuries.
June 13, 2020
Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner suffered serious injuries after being involved in a watercraft accident Friday night. The Iowa Athletic Department released a statement saying Koerner’s injuries are non-life threatening.
According to a police report, Koerner’s watercraft collided with another on the Lake of the Okarks in Missouri. Koerner was at the lake with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend after completing his first week of voluntary workouts, according to a release.
Per the police report, Koerner and another passenger named Cole Coffin were on a watercraft identified as the SeaDoo when in crashed into the side of a boat identified as a 1995 Envision. Both Koerner and Coffin were listed as having “serious” injuries.
Emergency medical services took Koerner to a local hospital, while Coffin was transported to a hospital by aircraft.
Koerner joined the Hawkeyes as a walk-on in 2017 after attending Dowling Catholic High School. He had a breakout season for the Hawkeyes last season, recording 81 tackles and an interception as a redshirt sophomore.
The Daily Iowan will provide updates on Koerner’s status when more information becomes available.
