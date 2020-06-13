Iowa safety Jack Koerner suffers serious injuries in watercraft accident

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner flies over Penn State running back Devyn Ford during the Iowa football game against Penn State in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 17-12.

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner suffered serious injuries after being involved in a watercraft accident Friday night. The Iowa Athletic Department released a statement saying Koerner’s injuries are non-life threatening.

According to a police report, Koerner’s watercraft collided with another on the Lake of the Okarks in Missouri. Koerner was at the lake with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend after completing his first week of voluntary workouts, according to a release.

Per the police report, Koerner and another passenger named Cole Coffin were on a watercraft identified as the SeaDoo when in crashed into the side of a boat identified as a 1995 Envision. Both Koerner and Coffin were listed as having “serious” injuries.

Emergency medical services took Koerner to a local hospital, while Coffin was transported to a hospital by aircraft.

Koerner joined the Hawkeyes as a walk-on in 2017 after attending Dowling Catholic High School. He had a breakout season for the Hawkeyes last season, recording 81 tackles and an interception as a redshirt sophomore.

The Daily Iowan will provide updates on Koerner’s status when more information becomes available.