Film: COVID-19 and Religious Communities – Muslim Student Association
As COVID-19 pushed courses online and forced mosques to shut their doors, many Muslim University of Iowa students returned home to spend the holy month of Ramadan with their families. On May 23 and 24, students celebrated Eid, which normally means gathering as a faith community, visiting friends, and exchanging food and gifts. This year, however, many Eid traditions changed as families tried to prioritize safety as they celebrated.
May 25, 2020
Jenna Galligan is a Photo Editor at the DI. She is a second-year student majoring in journalism and cinema with a minor in anthropology.