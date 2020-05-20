Van Heuvelen Treadwell named unanimous All-Big Ten selection

Iowa's Elise Van Heuvelen Treadwell hits a forehand during a women's tennis match between Iowa and Maryland at the HTRC on Sunday, April 7, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 6-1.

Iowa senior Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell has been named a unanimous selection to the women’s tennis All-Big Ten team, the conference announced Wednesday. It is her fourth All-Big Ten selection. She earned All-Big Ten honors in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2017.

“The Big Ten is a great league with talented players and coaches, and it is high praise for Elise to receive unanimous selection for the All-Big Ten team,” Iowa head coach Sasha Schmid said in a release. “Elise has earned the respect of the Big Ten with her talented play, hard work, and competitive spirit. I am once again so proud of her.”

Van Heuvelen Treadwell is only the fourth Hawkeye in program history to be a four-time All-Big Ten selection (Laura Dvorak 1992-95, Toni Neykova 1999-2002, and Sonja Molnar 2009-12). She led Iowa with a 10-1 singles record this spring, the best start for a Hawkeye since Molnar went 11-1 in 2010. She had seven wins in a row at No. 1 before the season ended, a career-long win streak.

A native of Seaford, East Sussex, England, van Heuvelen Treadwell ranks eighth in program history in career singles victories with 76 and is tied for 10th in career doubles victories with 68. She ranks ninth in overall victories with 144.

Ohio State’s Shiori Fukuda was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and Ayana Akl of Maryland was named Freshman of the Year.