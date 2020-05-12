Bohannon, Nunge have hardship waivers approved

Iowa's Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge will be back on the court next season after having their hardship waiver petitions approved.

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon looks to the backboard during a menÕs basketball match between Iowa and Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Bohannon finished with 12 points.

Iowa men’s basketball’s Jordan Bohannon and Jack Nunge will receive an extra year of eligibility after their hardship waiver petitions were approved by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday.

Bohannon played in 10 games last season before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left hip in December. He had the same surgery on his right hip last May.

Bohannon averaged 8.8 points on 29.8 percent shooting from the field (32.8 percent from 3-point range) and 3.3 assists in 2019-20 but never looked like himself.

In 2018-19, Bohannon dropped 11.6 points per game and shot 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Bohannon’s approval means he will likely play his final season as healthy as he has been since he arrived in Iowa City.

“I think the great thing about Jordan is he has really been diligent since his surgery and has probably felt the best he’s felt in a very long time,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said on April 30. “But more importantly, I think he’s really gotten his body to where it needs to be in terms of strength and weight, what he eats. His discipline has been — as you would expect it to be — very professional.”

Nunge suffered a torn ACL in Iowa’s sixth game of the season in 2019-20, a Nov. 24 matchup against Cal Poly. Nunge started five games before his injury, scoring 6.0 points, pulling down 4.6 rebounds, and dishing out 1.8 assists per game.

After redshirting in 2018-19, Nunge was starting to find his groove after a slow start to the season. With another season of eligibility granted to him, Nunge will give the Hawkeyes another player who can stretch the floor.

“He’s had no setbacks from his knee,” McCaffery said. “He’s been running, so that’s a good sign. But we’re not rushing anything. We’re making sure we’re going at the pace he needs to go.”

While Bohannon and Nunge had their hardship waiver petitions approved, Patrick McCaffery’s is still under review.