City of Iowa City offering free cloth masks to transit riders

The City has been donated 175 masks to keep public transit riders safe from COVID-19.

The City of Iowa City announced Wednesday that they will be offering free cloth masks for transit riders in order to keep the community safe from COVID-19 while using the transit system.

According to a release, the city has collected around 175 cloth masks for riders who do not already have one.

Cloth masks will be available for pick up at the City Parking Office, 335 Iowa Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks will be available until supplies run out, according to the release.

Masks have been donated by the Old Capitol Quilters Guild, who sewed them in order to keep transit riders safe, the release said.

The free masks come after an April 10 release asked riders to use face masks while taking public transport, following recommendations from the CDC to wear masks when entering public areas. Bus drivers have access to and are wearing masks, the release stated. The city also encouraged transit riders to only take essential trips.