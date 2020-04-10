City of Iowa City recommends face masks for transit riders

The City is asking riders to use cloth face masks, following CDC recommendations.

Commuters load and unload busses at the Downtown interchange in Iowa City on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018.

The City of Iowa City is asking transit riders to use cloth masks while riding in order to keep drivers and other riders safe from COVID-19, according to a press release from the city. The release stated that city bus drivers have access to masks.

“The City also reminds residents that travel on public transit should be used for only absolutely essential trips: to work, for grocery shopping, or healthcare related trips,” the release stated.

This comes following CDC recommendations that individuals wear face masks in situations where social distancing might not be possible, such as grocery shopping.

“We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms,” the CDC website states.

The CDC also recommends keeping six feet of social distancing, along with the use of cloth masks. The CDC recommends cloth masks for the public, reserving surgical masks and N-95 respirators for healthcare workers and first responders.