FEMA to send Iowa over $44 million for reimbursement of COVID-19 response expenses

The funds will be used to reimburse costs Iowa has accumulated to implement emergency protective measures throughout the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds smiles during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed initiatives such as tax cuts, mental health funding, and workforce training.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will send more than $44 million to Iowa in order to reimburse COVID-19 response costs, according to a press release.

The release stated that the funds, obligated under the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration that was approved for Iowa by President Trump on March 23, will be used to reimburse costs Iowa has accumulated from March to April in order to put in action emergency protective measures including the purchase of personal protective equipment like gowns, masks, and face shields.

RELATED: Trump approves major-disaster declaration for Iowa

“Our health care workers are on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have the State of Iowa’s full support,” said Gov. Reynolds in the release. “FEMA’s reimbursement will allow Iowa to buy additional personal protective equipment (PPE). We appreciate President Trump and his team for supporting the health and safety of Iowans during this unprecedented crisis.”

The funds come after the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management submitted a cost of around $59 million for reimbursement for emergency protective measures taken by the state. According to the release, the $44 million Iowa will receive is 75 percent federal share of that cost, and the state of Iowa will cover the other 25 percent. However, the state has requested that FEMA cover the entirety of the eligible costs, and additional costs will be submitted.

As of today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) released that 87 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa have been reported, bringing the state’s total to 786 positive cases.