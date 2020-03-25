Trump approves major-disaster declaration for Iowa

President Trump approved a major-disaster declaration in the state of Iowa, opening up the state to more federal funding to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Trump pauses during a speech at the Iowa GOP’s America First Dinner at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines on June 11, 2019.

President Trump approved Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for a major disaster declaration for the state on Tuesday night, unlocking additional federal resources to help Iowa recover from COVID-19.

The declaration opens up more federal funding for disaster relief to address the spread of COVID-19, removing a $5 million cap on federal funds. It also opens the state up to FEMA’s Community Disaster Loan program, which provides assistance to local governments to continue funding schools, local offices, and fire and police stations.

“I want to thank President Trump for his quick response in approving Iowa’s disaster declaration because it will open up federal resources to Iowa as we combat the spread of COVID-19,” Reynolds said in a news release. “This outbreak is an unprecedented crisis for the entire nation and it’s going to take a whole-of-government approach to limit the spread of the virus and provide economic relief to all of those impacted.”

Major disasters have also been declared in California, Washington, New York State, and Louisiana.

Reynolds also requested Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling programs, and Hazard Mitigation Assistance funding, all of which are still under consideration.

Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide updates about the COVID-19 situation in Iowa.