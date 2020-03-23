Iowa City Fire Department contains fire at UI Communications Center

Authorities respond to a structure fire at the UI Communications Center on Monday, March 23, 2020.

The Iowa City Fire Department has contained a structure fire at the University of Iowa Communications Center after a UI police officer discovered the fire at 7:13 p.m. Monday, according to a Hawk Alert.

Authorities responded after the discovery and were able to get the fire under control, UI assistant media-relations director Hayley Bruce said. No injuries have been reported.

The building was slated to be demolished in the near future and has been left unoccupied since January.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.