The Cloakroom: The Future of Medical Marijuana in Iowa

In this week’s episode of The Cloakroom, Daily Iowan assistant politics editor Caleb McCullough sits down to talk about the medical marijuana program in Iowa. Caleb’s article this week, titled Patients face roadblocks in medical marijuana program, highlights the ups and downs of patients trying to get relief through this type of medicine. The Iowa legislature has two bills regarding changes to the current program that are circulating the chambers. Caleb discusses some of the thoughts of Iowa legislators, as well as some medical professionals working in Iowa.