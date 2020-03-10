Women’s golf cancels Mexico event after Board of Regents ruling

The Hawkeyes will instead host the Diane Thompson Invitational in Las Vegas.

The Iowa women’s golf team has cancelled the Hawkeye El Tigre Invitational in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on March 19-21 due to the state Board of Regents suspending travel outside of the United States.

In its place, the Hawkeyes will host the Diane Thompson Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 17-18.

This is the first Iowa athletic event to be cancelled after the university-sponsored international travel ban.

As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, the regents announced March 5 that all university-sponsored travel for students, faculty, and staff will be suspended for 30 days, based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

In a statement on Tuesday, Regent President Mike Richards announced that the international-travel ban would be extended for an additional seven days each Monday, effective March 9.

The UI has already canceled study-abroad programs in China, South Korea, Japan, and Italy, as previously reported by the DI.

“We recognize this decision may be disappointing to many in our community,” Richards said on March 5. “These types of trips provide remarkable opportunities for learning and growth. This decision has not been an easy one; however, we are prioritizing the health and safety of all individuals.”

More details will be provided by the athletic department as they become available.