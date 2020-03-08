Marinelli repeats as Big Ten Champion

For the second year in a row, Iowa's 165-pounder defeated Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph in the conference finals.

Iowa's 165-pound Alex Marinelli grapples with Northwestern's Shayne Oster during session two of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Marinelli won by fall in 2:41. (Nichole Harris/The Daily Iowan)

PISCATAWAY, NJ – After securing a takedown in the final 15 seconds of the third period to take the lead, Alex Marinelli is a two-time Big Ten Champion.

The match between Marinelli and Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph was tied at 1-1 for most of the bout, until Marinelli got his takedown. Joseph followed with an escape, but it was too late. Marinelli was the winner via 3-2 decision.

This is the second year in a row Marinelli defeated the top-seeded Joseph in the finals to take the conference gold.

The junior is the third Hawkeye to win an individual Big Ten Championship in Piscataway.