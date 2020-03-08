Live: Big Ten Wrestling Championships Session 3
The Hawkeyes head into the second day of Big Tens with a conference championship within reach.
March 8, 2020
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Five Hawkeyes are competing in the wrestlebacks in session three, all of them hunting for third place. The points Iowa scores in the consolation bracket will be key in determining if the Hawkeyes win the conference crown.
Here’s the results from the third session of the Big Ten Championships:
Consolation semifinals
This story will be updated as results continue to come in.
