Pins by Lee, Kemerer highlight Iowa’s first session at Big Tens

Both wrestlers are the top seeds in their weight brackets and they showed why in the quarterfinals.

Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee grapples with Rutgers' Nicolas Aguilar during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Lee won by fall in 2:53. (Nichole Harris/The Daily Iowan)

PISCATAWAY, NJ – It took some time for Iowa fans to see Spencer Lee and Michael Kemerer on the mat at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, but the wait was worth it.

Both top-seeded wrestlers defeated their opponents by fall in their quarterfinal matches to advance to the semifinals in style.

Lee pinned Rutgers’ Nicolas Aguilar with seven seconds remaining in the first period. Lee was up 12-0 at the time and put his opponent away before the second period.

.@LeeSpencerlee36 is just getting started…⏳ A first period pin and the @Hawks_Wrestling star is moving on. pic.twitter.com/veIb5YL6SR — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 7, 2020

Kemerer pinned Michigan State’s Layne Malczewski in 1:43 in his quarterfinals match at 174 pounds.

Both Iowa wrestlers will compete in the semifinals in the second session of The Big Ten Championships.