Murin pins first opponent at Big Tens

The 141-pounder got out to a fast start at the Big Ten Championships.

Iowa's 141-pound Max Murin grapples with Maryland's Hunter Baxter during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Murin won by fall in 5:57. (Nichole Harris/The Daily Iowan)

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Max Murin wasn’t messing around in his first match of the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships.

Murin was up 14-2 in the third against Maryland’s Hunter Baxter before securing a pin to advance to the next round.

In the next round of the championship bracket, Murin will take on Mitch McKee of Minnesota. Murin is 1-2 in his Iowa career against McKee. in 2019, McKee defeated Murin via a 5-3 decision in a dual meet and a 2-1 decision at the 2019 Big Ten Championships.

Murin responded this year with a win via a 6-4 decision in a dual meet earlier this year. He can continue to get revenge in the next round.