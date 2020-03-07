Murin pins first opponent at Big Tens
The 141-pounder got out to a fast start at the Big Ten Championships.
March 7, 2020
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Max Murin wasn’t messing around in his first match of the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships.
Murin was up 14-2 in the third against Maryland’s Hunter Baxter before securing a pin to advance to the next round.
In the next round of the championship bracket, Murin will take on Mitch McKee of Minnesota. Murin is 1-2 in his Iowa career against McKee. in 2019, McKee defeated Murin via a 5-3 decision in a dual meet and a 2-1 decision at the 2019 Big Ten Championships.
Murin responded this year with a win via a 6-4 decision in a dual meet earlier this year. He can continue to get revenge in the next round.
Email: [email protected]
Robert Read is the Sports Editor at The Daily Iowan. In his freshman year, he covered the Iowa track and field team and...