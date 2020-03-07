Live: Big Ten Wrestling Championships Session 2

The Hawkeyes look to build off of a strong showing in the first session.

Iowa's 125-pound Spencer Lee grapples with Rutgers' Nicolas Aguilar during session one of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Lee won by fall in 2:53. (Nichole Harris/The Daily Iowan)

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Iowa sent seven athletes to the semifinals of the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championships after an impressive performance in the first session. Three additional Hawkeyes will be competing in wrestlebacks in a fight for third place.

Here’s the results from the Hawkeyes in the second session:

Championship Bracket semifinals

Wrestlebacks Round 2

141 – Max Murin defeats Matt Santos (Michigan State), 16-5

Murin responded after his loss in the quarterfinals of the championship bracket by opening his wrestleback bout with a takedown. After an escape by Sanots and another takedown by Murin, the match was 4-1 heading into the second period.

By the end of the match, Murin totaled seven takedowns, which led him to victory in a match that was never in much doubt.

This story will be updated as results continue to come in.