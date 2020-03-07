Live: Big Ten Wrestling Championships Session 1

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Big Ten Wrestling Championships are underway in New Jersey. All 10 of Iowa’s wrestlers secured top-three seeds in their weight bracket.

Here’s results from the Hawkeyes in the first session:

Championship Bracket Round 1

125 pounds – Spencer Lee, Bye

Lee will take on Rutgers’ Nicolas Aguilar in the next round.

133 – Austin DeSanto defeats Jordan Decatur (Ohio State), 17-3

DeSanto opened up the scoring with a takedown early. He responded with two four-point near falls to take a 10-0 lead into the second period. Decatur got DeSanto on his back once in the second, but it was all Iowa the rest of the way as DeSanto secured the major decision.

DeSanto will take on Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett in the next round. DeSanot defeated Lovett by a 7-4 decision earlier this season.

141 – Max Murin defeats Hunter Baxter (Maryland), pin

Murin held a 14-2 lead in the third period before pinning Baxter in the third period. He will take on Minnesota’s Mitch McKee in the next round. Murin is 1-2 in his Iowa career against McKee. Last season, McKee defeated Murin in a dual match and at the 2019 Big Ten Championships. This year, Murin defeated McKee by 6-4 decision.

149 – Pat Lugo, Bye

Lugo will take on Purdue’s Griffin Parriott in the next round.

157 – Kaleb Young, Bye

Young will take on Nebraska’s Peyton Robb in the next round. Young defeated Robb by decision, 6-4, in a dual earlier this season.

165 – Alex Marinelli, Bye

Marinelli will take on Illinois’ Danny Braunagel in the next round. Marinelli is 1-0 in his career against Braunagel after securing a 12-2 major decision over him at the 2018 Midlands Championships.

174 – Michael Kemerer, Bye

Kemerer will take on Michigan State’s Layne Malczewski in the next round. Kemrer secured a 12-2 major decision in his only match against Malczewski.

184 – Abe Assad over Kyle Jasenski (Maryland), 12-4

In his first match back from injury, Assad wasted no time and recorded two takedowns in the first period In the second, Assad started things out with an escape point to build his lead. In total, Assad recorded five takedowns to secure the major decision and advance.

In the next round, Assad will take on Ohio State’s Rocky Jordan. Assad defeated Jordan by 3-1 decision at a dual earlier this season.

This story will be updated as results continue to come in.