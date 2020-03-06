Warnock earns surprise start in quarterfinals of Big Ten Tournament

Iowa freshman McKenna Warnock entered the starting lineup on Friday night for the Hawkeyes' quarterfinal matchup with Ohio State.

Iowa guard McKenna Warnock drives to the rim during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 66-61.

In shocking fashion, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder made a change to her starting lineup moments before Iowa’s quarterfinal matchup with Ohio State began.

McKenna Warnock’s debut at the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament will come as her third overall start of the season.

The freshman has been in great form of late, averaging 12.3 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game in her last four games.

Senior Amanda Ollinger was the Hawkeye Bluder elected to move out of the lineup in favor of Warnock. Ollinger was in Iowa’s starting lineup for the entirety of the regular season.

With Warnock putting up exceptional numbers of late, Iowa could be looking for a more aggressive attack on offense, even if it means sacrificing Ollinger’s rebounding presence.