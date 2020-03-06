Doyle absorbs nasty hit in first quarter

Minnesota guard Jasmine Powell runs into Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle while dribbling the ball during a women's basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 90-82.

Big Ten Player of the Year Kathleen Doyle has come back into Iowa’s quarterfinal game against Ohio State after absorbing a nasty hit on a drive to the basket. The senior was on the ground in front of a silent Bankers Life Fieldhouse as the crowd waited for her to get up.

She managed to hobble off the court and receive treatment on the sidelines before coming back into the game a few minutes later. This was not Doyle’s first tough fall of the season. The senior has been prone to drawing heavy contact throughout the year.

Her return will relieve Iowa fans as the Hawkeyes are looking to climb out of an early 29-14 hole after Ohio State came out scorching hot in the first quarter.