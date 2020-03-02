Klobuchar ends Presidential bid, will endorse Biden

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of the 2020 Presidential election, and will endorse former vice president Joe Biden.

Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks during the first annual Finkenauer fish fry at Hawkeye Downs on Saturday, November 2, 2019. U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer hosted eight presidential candidates for a fish fry focused on jobs and infrastructure.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar suspended her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday, failing to keep the momentum from beating polling expectations in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Klobuchar will endorse fellow moderate candidate Joe Biden at a rally in Dallas, Texas Monday night, one day before Super Tuesday, where voters in 14 states will cast ballots.

Klobuchar finished with 12.3 percent of the popular vote in Iowa, higher than polling expectations, and finished in third place in New Hampshire. Klobuchar lost momentum in later states, with 4.2 percent of the vote in Nevada and 3.2 percent of the vote in South Carolina. She had 1 pledged delegate form Iowa, and 6 from the other early states.

Data from FiveThirtyEight showed Klobuchar polling at 4.7 percent nationally on Mar. 2, which placed her behind every candidate except Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Klobuchar’s departure comes one day after Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign. There are now 5 candidates left seeking the democratic nomination.