Opinion: LGBTQ deadlock in Des Moines is unhelpful for everyone

If Iowa is going to be a queer-friendly state, we need to start acting like it.

The Iowa State Capitol building is seen in Des Moines on April 9, 2019.

The Iowa Legislature has decided it’s still OK to hurt LGBTQ children. Tragically, conversion therapy is still legal in the Hawkeye State.

Subcommittees in our state House and Senate last week spiked every bill having anything to do with gay or transgender rights.

It’s good that most proposals were killed in committee, such as a mandate for parental oversight of teaching LGBTQ topics in public schools. But some real progress has also been stopped short, namely a proposed ban on conversion therapy.

In short, Iowa has thrown the breakthrough out with the bathwater.

The problems with the bill

The biggest problem with the conversion-therapy ban is that it isn’t really a ban at all. Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, who introduced the bill, left a provision which would allow for religious exemptions.

Kaufmann told The Daily Iowan there were “groups that had problems with [the bill] on both sides of the aisle.” But that characterization fails to place where it belongs.

Republicans, in general, wanted it to be OK for religiously homophobic and transphobic parents to subject their children to harmful attempts to unscientifically un-queer-ify their kid.

Democrats, in general, wanted to make that “treatment” illegal.

Is that “both sides of the aisle” failing to get along?

There were other problems with the bill, as LGBTQ advocacy groups pointed out. There was language describing conversion processes as “mental-health therapy,” which implies being gay or transgender is somehow a psychological illness.

The religious exemption remains the top issue, though, because its inclusion wouldn’t effectively stop children from being hurt.

The problems with religious freedom

Kaufmann’s bill offered marginal protection for some of the most vulnerable young people in our state. It didn’t protect religious freedom; it weaponized zealotry.

This is basic high-school civics stuff. Just like freedoms of speech and the press, religious freedom ends when it hurts people.

We wouldn’t permit domestic abuse in the name of religious freedom. We wouldn’t even let vandalism get a pass. If the action in question hurts other people, it doesn’t count as religious freedom.

Let’s be clear: it didn’t have to be this way. If our legislature wanted to make Iowa safe for LGBTQ people, it could have done so by excluding religious exemptions.

Maybe Kaufmann knew what he was talking about with his both-sides-ism, understanding his GOP counterparts wouldn’t get on board with an effective ban. He even said “some groups wanted [the bill] weaker,” and that’s the worst part of all this.

The real problems

This is where we make a choice as Iowans. We live in a society where conversion therapy, which undeniably hurts children, is legal. We can choose to right that wrong.

We can make our state a place that accepts people for who they are, without cramming them into boxes that aren’t real or belief systems that disagree. We can choose freedom and safety.

“We” is a bit of a misnomer, though. There are 100 members in the state House and 50 in the state Senate. So, we need to change who “we” are.

I recognize I’m a bisexual guy sitting on a college campus in Iowa City, home to Democratic Rep. Mary Mascher, who was the catalyst for spiking the conversion-therapy bill. But this isn’t about me.

The safety I feel as an adult in a fairly LGBTQ-friendly town shouldn’t be a rarity in the Hawkeye State. Queer kids in Danville should feel as safe as those in Des Moines.

Every legislator of every party should support protecting children, not with half-measured rhetoric and broad-daylight loopholes, but with real change.

