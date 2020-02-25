The Cloakroom: Media ownership and conglomerates – impacting local journalism

In this episode of The Cloakroom, Jerry Gallagher, a former local news anchor who has worked in Wisconsin and Iowa, talks with our host about his experiences working in local media. Jerry talks first-hand about what his career has been like in print news and broadcast journalism. From working for family-run media organizations to anchoring news broadcasts for larger local media companies, Jerry details the dynamics and impacts of working under media conglomerates. Jerry emphasizes being aware and diligent of what companies own the news that audiences consume, as their impacts can spread beyond the newsrooms.