Opinion: The GOP’s climate strategy lacks an answer for fossil fuels

Planting trees is great, but ending fossil fuels needs to be the top target of any climate plan.

As someone who writes a lot about climate change, I don’t usually have a lot of reason for hope.

Sure, there’s Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, the Sunrise Movement, and the nascent Green New Deal — but most of the time the chances of real governmental action on the climate crisis are slim to none. After all, the Republican Party has made it pretty clear that climate change is a nonissue, if it even exists at all.

The current Republican platform hardly mentions climate change. The few mentions are in military and foreign policy contexts, and it dismisses any urgency on the issue.

“Climate change is far from this nation’s most pressing national security issue,” the platform says before supporting the further development of coal, oil, and natural gas.

This runs in direct conflict with actual national security experts. A 2019 Defense Department report insists on large-scale operations to adapt to climate change.

But the GOP can’t go on with climate denial forever, right? They’ll come around once the scientific reality is obvious, surely.

Some members of the party seem to get this. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is a strident conservative and supporter of President Trump. But Gaetz is also a millennial and knows that some climate action is politically necessary.

“Climate denial is a bad political strategy,” he said to the right-wing Washington Examiner. “At some point, you have to be for something to fix it.”

So, what’s the big plan? Plant a trillion trees (literally).

On the surface, that actually doesn’t sound so bad. Trees are an awesome carbon sink, nature’s way of sucking climate-change chemicals out of the air. It’d be nice to bolster the planet’s forestry, especially after the Amazon was burned last year. Reforestation and afforestation definitely belong on the climate to-do list.

It has picked up enough traction in conservative circles that Trump mentioned the plan in his State of the Union address earlier this month.

But this overdue Republican answer to the climate crisis still falls short.

Remember how they support the development of coal, oil, and natural gas? That’s still there. Individuals in the party have made gestures at funding for renewables, but the energy for that is more of a flicker than a surge.

Vox energy writer David Roberts summed it up best with his headline last week: “New conservative climate plans are neither conservative nor climate plans.”

Until the GOP gets serious about going after the fossil-fuel industry, its environmental policy isn’t going to be that effective.

While it’s nice that there’s some movement (kind of), I fear that these smaller efforts are going to look substantial enough for a lot of people. The party won’t be pressured to actually reduce carbon emissions and work to get off coal, oil, and natural gas.

I’ve written before about how environmental politics shouldn’t have to be this way. What’s good for the planet is what’s good for us. Real climate action — one that minimized carbon emissions as much as possible, as fast as possible — should be viewed as a win for basically every human being.

But until there’s sea change on the right, the sea levels are going to keep rising.