Burvill poised for final stretch as a Hawkeye

Hannah Burvill has been a standout for Iowa in the pool since her freshman year, and she is ready to go out on a high note as a senior.

Iowa’s Hannah Burvill dives off the blocks in the 400 Freestyle Relay during a swim meet at the CRWC between Iowa and Rutgers on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 199-100.

Iowa’s Hannah Burvill dives off the blocks in the 400 Freestyle Relay during a swim meet at the CRWC between Iowa and Rutgers on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 199-100.

Iowa’s Hannah Burvill dives off the blocks in the 400 Freestyle Relay during a swim meet at the CRWC between Iowa and Rutgers on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 199-100.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Hannah Burvill made waves immediately as a freshman when she climbed into the pool at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center for the first time back in 2016.

After her first collegiate meet in 2016, Burvill was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Later that season, she set the Iowa school record in the 100-free at 49.20 and was a member of three record-setting relay teams.

In the three seasons since, Burvill has acquired three more Hawkeye records, besting each of her own marks multiple times.

Her current 100-free record stands at 48.65. She also has the Iowa crown in the 50-free (22.54), 100-back (53.27), and 200-free (144.42.)

She set new records this year in the 50 and 100-free, both times coming at the Minnesota Invitational Dec. 4-7. Her record in the 200-free still stands from the Big Ten Championships two years ago. Her 100-back time is from the 2019 Big Ten meet.

Burvill’s best performances have come when the stakes were the highest, swimming to her then-best time in the 100-back and 100-free during last year’s postseason. There is no reason to think that she won’t break her records again this time around.

“Having confidence coming off of a taper is a big mental step for preparation,” Burvill said. “I love suiting up, and I feel like a completely different swimmer when I’m in a suit, which provides another boost of confidence. Also, knowing that it’s the peak meet of the season lets you go all out.”

RELATED: By the numbers: Iowa swimming and diving

Burvill’s legacy as a Hawkeye is well established at this point in her career, but she’s still adding to it.

“She’s still got a lot of swimming left,” Iowa head coach Marc Long said. “I know it’s a long season, but really we’re just getting started. Now, we’re getting into the fun stuff.”

Long also noted that Burvill will swim in her home country of Great Britain in mid-April at the British Swimming Championships with hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympic games.

Fellow senior Allyssa Fluit believes that she, along with Burvill, has been instrumental in changing the culture of the Iowa swimming program.

“Since our freshman year, the team has come together and learned what it really means to be a team,” Fluit said. “When we lose, we lose together, and when we win, we win together. Everyone plays a part in what we’re doing. It’s healthy to have a competitor and especially have a competitor that is your best friend.”

The change in culture has been noticeable as seven individual school records are held by current Hawkeyes, one by freshman Millie Sansome.

The program is in good hands. While the senior class preps for its final races, a staggering 25 freshmen — across both the men’s and women’s teams — are just getting started, ready to follow the example swimmers like Burvill have set in front of them.

For its final tune-up prior to the Big Ten Championships, Iowa will welcome the men’s and women’s teams from Western Illinois to the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at 6 p.m. Friday.