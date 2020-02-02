Women’s basketball’s winning streak ends in Ann Arbor

The Hawkeyes fell behind early and couldn’t claw their way back in their second loss in the Big Ten this season.

All good things must come to an end, including the Iowa women’s basketball team’s winning streak.

The Hawkeyes entered their matchup on the road with Michigan on a nine-game winning streak but couldn’t mount a comeback in a 78-63 loss to the Wolverines.

The Black and Gold were doomed by a slow start in the first quarter, with the Hawkeyes facing a 22-11 deficit after 10 minutes.

“They got out to an instant run right off the bat, and we were playing catch-up the rest of the time,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “When you’re playing catch-up on the road, it’s always a little harder.”

Iowa managed to catch up early in the second quarter behind solid work on the interior. However, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon dropped eight points in the quarter on her way to 30 for the game as the Wolverines headed into halftime up by 12.

The third quarter continued just as the game did before the half, with Iowa trailing by double-digits. Kathleen Doyle had eight in the half. The game became out of reach by the end of the third quarter, though, with Michigan building up a 17-point lead that would be too much to overcome.

Michigan cruised through the fourth quarter, rotating its lineup and easing its way to a 78-63 victory.

It was a rare off-day from the Hawkeyes, as they were dominated in virtually every facet of the game.

“Michigan out-played us in every statistical category,” Bluder said. “They came out ready to play, and we were lethargic. Michigan shot extremely well from the floor, going 52 percent overall and 40 percent from three.”

The Hawkeyes were dominated on the boards. Iowa was outrebounded, 39-24, by the Wolverines. Amanda Ollinger contributed with eight rebounds, but no other Iowa player had more than four.

Iowa managed to win the turnover battle by four but still turned the ball over 17 times in what was a sloppy game at times.

Alexis Sevillian continued her recent solid play by leading Iowa in scoring once again with 15 points. Doyle added 14, while Makenzie added 13.

There was some good news coming out of Sunday’s game. Monika Czinano was back in action after her scary ankle roll one week prior. She saw limited action in, scoring six points and bringing down three rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

The loss was just Iowa’s second of its Big Ten campaign. The team still remains atop the Big Ten with seven games left in the regular season.

Iowa’s next test will be Thursday against Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.