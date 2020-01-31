Hawkeye wrestling downs Nittany Lions with late run

No. 1 Iowa pulled out a win over No. 2 Penn State on Friday despite getting off to a slow start.

Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith during a wrestling dual meet between No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

With an electric Carver-Hawkeye Arena crowd on hand, No. 1 Iowa pulled off a 19-17 victory over No. 2 Penn State on Friday.

Despite two early bonus-point losses, the Hawkeyes fought back toward the end of the dual to escape Carver with their undefeated record still intact.

125 — No. 1 Spencer Lee over Brandon Meredith (tech fall, 16-1)

Lee kicked the dual off like he tends to do.

The top-ranked 125-pounder scored a takedown six seconds in and never let up. He added a two-point near fall and two four-point near falls in the first period to make it 14-1 as the first period concluded.

Lee racked up one more takedown in the second to secure the leadoff tech fall in 3:17.

133 — No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young over No. 2 Austin DeSanto (injury default)

DeSanto went down with an apparent injury 13 seconds into the match, but he remained on the mat.

Bravo-Young scored an early takedown and added another point before DeSanto escaped. Bravo-Young recorded another takedown before DeSanto found himself injured a second time. This time, DeSanto didn’t continue. Bravo-Young took the match by injury default.

141 — No. 2 Nick Lee over Carter Happel (tech fall, 20-5)

Lee picked up a takedown 10 seconds in to begin his impressive match against Iowa’s backup at 141 pounds.

After allowing an escape, Lee added another takedown and tacked on a four-point near fall for an 8-1 lead. After Happel escaped to start the second period, Lee retaliated with another takedown. Lee received another point for stalling and took Happel down once more in the second.

Lee closed the match with a 20-5 tech fall.

149 — No. 3 Pat Lugo over Jarod Verkleeren (decision, 6-1)

After dropping 11 team points in the previous two matches, Lugo’s first takedown in the first period gave Carver-Hawkeye Arena some life that had faded away.

Lugo proceeded to ride Verkleeren out for the remainder of the period. The Hawkeye then secured an escape after starting the second period on bottom. A stall call later in the period gave Lugo a much-needed 4-0 lead.

Lugo added another point for stalling and a point for riding time in the third while conceding only one escape.

157 — No. 5 Kaleb Young over Bo Pipher (decision, 6-1)

Young struck first at 157 pounds, taking Pipher down 2:01 into the match for the only points of the first period.

In the second, Young started on bottom, but a reversal padded his lead by two. Young added a point for stalling and riding time after Pipher escaped for the 6-1 win.

165 — No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph over No. 2 Alex Marinelli (decision, 7-5)

Marinelli nearly scored a takedown toward the end of the first period, but nothing came about.

After Marinelli escaped early in the second, it seemed as if he took control, gaining momentum as he inched closer to taking Joseph down.

But Joseph turned the tables.

The Nittany Lion scored the takedown instead and added four points from a near fall to take a 6-1 lead. Marinelli fought back, though, securing a reversal as time expired in the period.

Joseph’s advantage proved to be too much for Marinelli to overcome, as a late takedown couldn’t get the job done.

174 — No. 2 Michael Kemerer over No. 1 Mark Hall (decision, 11-6)

Kemerer’s win over the top-ranked Hall proved to be the turning point of the dual.

Hall nearly struck first with a wild takedown early, but Kemerer flipped around to score a takedown of his own. Still, Hall received his points via reversal shortly after.

To continue to make the period even more high-scoring after a Kemerer escape, Hall recorded another takedown that Kemerer reversed.

Kemerer opened the third period with an escape to increase his advantage to two points. Then, he fought off a takedown from Hall to record one of his own.

One point for riding time later, and it was over.

184 — No. 9 Aaron Brooks over No. 6 Abe Assad (decision, 7-3)

Brooks kicked off the match with a takedown, but Assad escaped and fought off two other shots from the Nittany Lion. Still, Brooks recorded a takedown before the period ended. An Assad escape in the second trimmed Brooks’ lead to 4-2.

A reversal by Brooks in the third — despite an escape by Assad — essentially ended the match.

197 — No. 7 Jacob Warner No. 18 Shakur Rasheed (decision, 4-2)

Warner started the match with a takedown just over 40 seconds in. Rasheed tied it with an escape in the first and another in the second.

An escape from Warner in the third gave the Hawkeye a 3-2 lead, and the riding time he accrued helped propel him to a _ victory.

285 — No. 3 Tony Cassioppi over No. 15 Seth Nevills (decision, 7-0)

Cassioppi narrowly escaped a takedown in the first period and turned it around in Nevills to record two points.

After a scoreless second period, Cassioppi found himself on bottom. He escaped, scored another takedown, and pulled off the 7-0 win.