GymHawks fall to Penn State in close dual meet

Lauren Guerin had a historic weekend for the Iowa women’s gymnastics team, but the Hawkeyes fell as a team in a competitive dual meet against Penn State.

Updated on January 26, 2020 at 8:18 pm

The Iowa women’s gymnastics team fell to 0-2 in the Big Ten after losing to Penn State 193.675-196.275 over the weekend.

The Hawkeyes first dual meet of the 2019-20 season was on the road in College Park against Maryland, which resulted in a 195.675-196.125 loss for the GymHawks.

On Saturday, the Hawkeyes led the Nittany Lions in vault, posting a team 48.825. They were led by sophomore Lauren Guerin, who presented an individual average of 9.825 and earning second overall in the event.

Guerin also showed up on floor against the Nittany Lions, posting the highest rotation score of the night with an individual 9.950 by the judges and tying with Penn State’s Lauren Bridgens. Guerin’s 9.950 routine tied for her career-best and third place all-time in Iowa’s record book for floor.

While suffering the largest point-gap, 47.175-49.175, in bars, the youth in the women’s gymnastics team continued to show through Saturday. Freshman Allyson Steffensmeier’s individual 9.825 performance led the Hawkeyes, followed by senior Clair Kaji at 9.750.

To complete the night, five out of the six Hawkeyes competing in beam were underclassman. Placing second overall to Penn State’s Cassidy Rushlow, sophomore Bridget Killian carded a 9.850 to lead the Hawkeyes, followed by sophomore Mackenzie Vance, sophomore Allie Gilchrist, and freshman Dani Castillo.

The Hawkeyes are back in Iowa City on Feb. 1, as they host Michigan State for a Big Ten dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 7 p.m.