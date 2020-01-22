Barta named 2020 College Football Playoff selection committee chair

Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta speaks with a photographer before kickoff of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 27. (Ben Allan Smith/The Daily Iowan)

Updated on January 22, 2020 at 12:27 pm

Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta has been named the selection committee chair for the 2020 College Football Playoff, CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock announced Wednesday.

He will replace Oregon Athletics Director Rob Mullens, who served as the chair for the past two seasons. Barta previously served as a committee member, taking on the role in January 2019.

“I had a terrific experience my first year on the committee,” Barta said in a release. “I have so much respect for the other committee members, and for Bill Hancock and the CFP staff. I’m honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with this group again in 2020.”

Barta, who has held the role of Iowa’s AD since 2006, is also a member of the NCAA Division I Council and served on the NCAA Ad Hoc Committee on Sports Wagering.

He’s also involved with the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and LEAD1, formerly known as the Division 1A Athletic Directors Association.

Before arriving at Iowa, Barta served as the Athletics Director at Wyoming from 2003-06. Prior to taking that role, Barta worked as as the Associate Athletics Director at Washington for seven years.

Barta began his career in athletics at his alma mater North Dakota State as the associate director of athletics development before moving to Northern Iowa to take a role as director of athletics development and external relations.

​“We are delighted that Gary will serve as chair,” Hancock said in a release. “He was a valuable member of the committee last year, and he will be a good leader inside the room and a good spokesperson to let folks know what the committee did and why.”

In addition to Barta’s appointment, Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman, Colorado Athletics Director Rick George, and former Penn State All-American lineman John Urschel have been added to the CFP selection committee.

They will begin three-year terms in the spring, replacing Mullens, Frank Beamer, and Chris Howard, whose terms have expired.

“Tom, Rick and John each bring an exciting breadth of experiences and expertise to the committee,” Hancock said in a release. “All three will continue the CFP tradition of committee members with high integrity and passion for the sport of college football.”