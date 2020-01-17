Hawkeyes continue home dominance with win over Wolverines

Iowa stayed hot at home with a 90-83 victory over Michigan on Friday.

Iowa forward Ryan Kriener looks to shoot during a menÕs basketball game between Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa forward Ryan Kriener looks to shoot during a menÕs basketball game between Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa forward Ryan Kriener looks to shoot during a menÕs basketball game between Iowa and Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Shivansh Ahuja/The Daily Iowan)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Updated on January 17, 2020 at 10:18 pm

Iowa picked up its sixth win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a row when it beat Michigan 90-83 in Iowa City on Friday.

The victory, however, was never a guarantee.

Iowa trailed by as many as seven in the final 10 minutes, but Luka Garza pushed the Hawkeyes within three with a 3-pointer with just over seven minutes remaining.

Two possessions later, he hit a mid-range jumper from the left elbow to cut Michigan’s lead to one. Then, CJ Fredrick drained a triple with less than five and a half minutes in the game to give Iowa a 76-74 advantage.

After scoring 44 points in Iowa’s first matchup against the Wolverines, Luka Garza led the way again for the Hawkeyes.

Garza dropped 33 this time around, drawing fouls on what seemed like every Iowa position. Eleven of his points came from the free-throw line, where he went 11-0f-13.

The Hawkeyes ended up shooting 22-of-24 from the charity stripe, while Michigan went 2-of-2.

Iowa took a lead in the first half thanks to a spark from Ryan Kriener off the bench. Kriener scored 11 points in his first four minutes on the floor to help the Hawkeyes take a 47-43 lead into the break.

Along with his share of big shots, Fredrick posted 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including a 3-of-4 mark from beyond the arc.

The Hawkeyes will hit the Carver floor again on Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. when Rutgers visits Iowa City.