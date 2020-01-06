Toussaint named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Joe Toussaint received recognition for his solid performance against Penn State on Saturday.

Iowa guard Joe Toussaint keeps the ball away from Kennesaw State's Terrell Burden during a basketball game against Kennesaw State University on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Owls, 93-51. (Emily Wangen/The Daily Iowan)

Joe Toussaint earned the first Big Ten recognition of his career after being named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.

Toussaint scored a career-high 18 points in Iowa’s 89-86 loss to Penn State on Saturday to go along with a team-high four assists and two steals.

The Bronx, New York, native knocked down two 3-pointers in the game while dropping 16 of his 18 points in the second half.

Toussaint ranks third on the team in assists (2.6), seventh in scoring (7.0), and sits tied for sixth in the Big Ten in steals (1.4).

The honor marks the second time a Hawkeye has earned recognition from the Big Ten this season, as Luka Gaza was previously named Big Ten Player of the Week on Dec. 9.

Toussaint has a chance to add to his streak on Tuesday when Iowa travels to Nebraska for an 8:07 p.m. tip.