WATCH: Tracy’s reverse gives Iowa early lead

Tyrone Tracy took a reverse 23 yards to put Iowa on the board first.

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. runs into the end zone during a game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Badgers 24-22. Tracy Jr. ran for a 75 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter.

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. runs into the end zone during a game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Badgers 24-22. Tracy Jr. ran for a 75 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter.

Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. runs into the end zone during a game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2019. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Badgers 24-22. Tracy Jr. ran for a 75 yard touchdown in the 4th quarter.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Brian Ferentz entered Friday’s Holiday Bowl with some tricks up his sleeve, and it helped Iowa score its first touchdown.

Lined up in the shotgun with a back to both sides, Nate Stanley handed the ball off to Mekhi Sargent, who ran to the left and pitched it to Tyrone Tracy coming to the right. With Tristan Wirfs lead blocking, Tracy trotted into the end zone for an easy six points.

The play gave Iowa an early 7-0 lead.