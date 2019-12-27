WATCH: Tracy’s reverse gives Iowa early lead
Tyrone Tracy took a reverse 23 yards to put Iowa on the board first.
December 27, 2019
Brian Ferentz entered Friday’s Holiday Bowl with some tricks up his sleeve, and it helped Iowa score its first touchdown.
Lined up in the shotgun with a back to both sides, Nate Stanley handed the ball off to Mekhi Sargent, who ran to the left and pitched it to Tyrone Tracy coming to the right. With Tristan Wirfs lead blocking, Tracy trotted into the end zone for an easy six points.
The play gave Iowa an early 7-0 lead.
Iowa strikes first! 🔥@TyroneTracy puts @HawkeyeFootball on top with the 23-yard TD run on the reverse. pic.twitter.com/a1GmKFYQGU
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2019
